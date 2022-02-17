Ben Reeves and Mustapha Carayol could be back to boost Gillingham
Gillingham could be boosted by the return of Ben Reeves and Mustapha Carayol for the Sky Bet League One clash with Plymouth.
The duo have been regulars this season but an ankle issue has sidelined Reeves since new boss Neil Harris was appointed while Carayol sustained a knee injury in the former Millwall manager’s first game in charge on February 1.
Both were expected back in training this week and are set to be in contention for the visit of Argyle, with youngster Gerald Sithole (hamstring) likely to be assessed.
Danny Lloyd (knee) has already been ruled out for the rest of the campaign and the club confirmed Daniel Adshead had returned to parent club Norwich to continue treatment on a broken metatarsal.
Plymouth will be without defender Dan Scarr for “a few weeks” after he tore a hamstring, according to Steven Schumacher.
James Bolton deputised to good effect in the 1-0 win over Shrewsbury and looks likely to retain his starting berth.
Steven Sessegnon, a January addition, is still to make his debut due to a hamstring injury but could be part of the squad.
Brendan Galloway and George Cooper (both knee) remain long-term absentees and will miss the remainder of the season.
