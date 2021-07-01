Ben Sheaf joins Coventry from Arsenal for undisclosed fee

Ben Sheaf in action for Coventry (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:51pm, Thu 01 Jul 2021
Coventry have announced the signing of Ben Sheaf from Arsenal on a three-year deal.

The Sky Blues secured the 23-year-old’s signature for an undisclosed fee following a successful loan spell with the club last season.

The midfielder made 32 appearances for City and helped them to a 16th-placed finish in Sky Bet Championship last season.

Manager Mark Robins told the club website: “We’re very pleased to welcome Ben back to Coventry City.

“We’re delighted to add him to our squad on a permanent basis and look forward to working with him.”

