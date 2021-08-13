Ben Siegrist keeps focus on Ayr United after helping Dundee United down Rangers

Ben Siegrist insists Dundee United will not be getting carried away with their win over Rangers as they prepare to face Ayr United on Saturday

The 1-0 victory over the Light Blues at Tannadice last Saturday thanks to a Jamie Robson goal was the first cinch Premiership loss suffered by the champions in 41 fixtures and boosted Tam Courts’ side ahead of the trip to Somerset Park in the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

The Terrors keeper, however, stressed the need to keep improving.

He said: “You have to be humble enough to know where you have to improve even though you come off a victory over one of the big teams.

“You always have to look at what you can do better, where you did well and keep those traits and characteristics.

“It is obviously a different game this weekend with us being the favourites to go through but the cup competition is magic, it is special at times so we are looking to do a professional job.

“A game has never been won on paper, as we found out last Saturday, so therefore we have to do a professional job and we have to give it our best because if we don’t then we can be beat.

“We have to take the form, victory and positivity into the next game.”

United will go into the game in Ayrshire without Lawrence Shankland who has moved to Belgian club Beerschot for an undisclosed fee and Siegrist could not be happier for the Scotland striker.

The Swiss keeper said: “We are all happy for him. It is football, people move on, people get moved on.

“We are grateful for the memories we have of him, a great team mate, great professional, one of the dressing room favourites, all-round great guy.

“We wish him well in his next adventure and no doubt he will score goals in Belgium.”