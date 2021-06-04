Ben Worman extends Cambridge stay

The Abbey Stadium
The Abbey Stadium (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:38pm, Fri 04 Jun 2021
Ben Worman has signed a new one-year deal with Cambridge with a one-year option, the club have announced.

The 19-year-old midfielder became the youngest player to make a U’s first-team appearance when he came off the bench aged 16 against Peterborough in an EFL Trophy match at Abbey Stadium in November 2017.

In 2020-21, the academy product scored his first goal for the club – also against Posh – and spent time on loan at National League outfit Weymouth.

Cambridge also announced full-back Liam Bennett, 19, has signed a first professional contract with the club, another one-year deal with a one-year option.

