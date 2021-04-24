Ben Wynter leaves it late as Torquay take top spot
Ben Wynter struck eight minutes into stoppage time as Torquay climbed to the top of the National League after a 2-2 draw with Notts County at Plainmoor.
The Magpies went ahead after 38 minutes when Jim O’Brien kept the ball in play and found Dion Kelly-Evans, who curled home through a mass of bodies with his left foot to score his first goal for the club.
Torquay went close to hauling themselves level two minutes after the restart as Adam Randell flicked on a long ball forward from Joe Lewis but Scott Boden could not keep his effort down and it landed on the roof of the net.
And County made them pay two minutes later when they doubled their advantage from a short corner. Connell Rawlinson headed Jakes Reeves’ cross down for Mark Ellis to fire home.
The Gulls gave themselves hope with 15 minutes remaining as Connor Lemonheigh-Evans volleyed home Billy Waters’ cross.
Torquay were reduced to 10 men two minutes from time when Josh Umerah received two yellow cards for identical fouls on Ellis.
But they dramatically equalised when Wynter levelled from a corner.