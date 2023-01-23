Henrique Araujo came through the Benfica youth ranks and has played in the Champions League (Adam Davy/PA)
23 January 2023

Benfica striker Henrique Araujo joins Watford on loan

By NewsChain Sport
23 January 2023

Watford have announced the signing of striker Henrique Araujo on loan until the end of the season from Benfica.

The 21-year-old came through the Benfica youth ranks and has featured in both the Champions League and Portuguese top flight this season.

Portugal Under-21 international Araujo scored in the 6-1 victory against Maccabi Haifa as Benfica secured a place in the last 16.

The move is subject to international clearance as Watford manager Slaven Bilic looks to strengthen a squad which currently sit third in the Sky Bet Championship table.

