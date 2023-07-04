‘Best tunnel reporter in the business’ – Geoff Shreeves to leave Sky Sports

Geoff Shreeves has announced he is leaving Sky Sports after more than 30 years.

Shreeves joined the organisation in 1992 and has been ever-present since in his role as touchline reporter, as well as presenting The Debate, Sunday Supplement and The Football Show.

In a statement, he said: “There’s an old saying that you always have to know the best time to leave even the greatest party.

“And that’s what my 32 years at Sky have been – the most fantastic party I could ever imagined attending. From the first kick of a ball in the live coverage of the Premier League to Manchester City’s title celebrations last season – with plenty in between.

“I have been fortunate to work for a ground-breaking company who have helped revolutionise football. But the time is right to move on.

“Sky have been incredibly generous in recognition of my service and I can’t speak more highly of so many people I’ve worked with there over three decades. I now have the opportunity for new experiences which I’m looking forward to announcing in the very near future.”

Shreeves, who had started his working life as an estate agent, began his career in football at the 1990 World Cup and was touchline reporter the day Sky televised its first Premier League game, Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win over Liverpool in August 1992.

Sky Sports’ director of football Gary Hughes said: “Geoff has been an integral part of the Sky Sports football team and the best tunnel reporter in the business, interviewing the biggest names at the biggest games for over 30 years.

“Geoff leaves with our sincere thanks and best wishes for the future. As Sir Alex always said, Well done, Geoff!”