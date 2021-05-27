Bielsa’s superb first season with Leeds in the Premier League

By Geoff Teather
17:20pm, Thu 27 May 2021
For some, he’s the funny little man who squats on the touchline for the entire 90 minutes of every game and doesn’t speak a word of English.

But to his ever-growing army of fans outside Elland Road, he is the mercurial Marcelo Bielsa, the man who has made Leeds United every football fan’s second favourite team.

A top ten finish, and some stand out victories with a win away to Champions Manchester City the highlight, have been built on a high-energy, fast-flowing style that has seen Bielsa’s side nicknamed ‘the entertainers’.

Watch the highlights of what has been a sensational season for Bielsa’s ‘Babes’.

