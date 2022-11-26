Billy Bodin brace helps Oxford brush aside Exeter with late goals
Billy Bodin scored twice late on as Oxford beat League One rivals Exeter 4-1 to cruise into the FA Cup third round.
Matty Taylor put Oxford ahead in the ninth minute when he capitalised on a lapse of concentration by defender Cheick Diabate to fire first-time past Jamal Blackman from 20 yards.
That is the way the score remained until 11 minutes from time, when Oxford netted the first of three quick goals before Exeter responded with a late consolation.
Substitute Bodin doubled Oxford’s lead with a simple far-post tap-in after Exeter failed to clear Taylor’s cross from the right.
Cameron Brannagan made it 3-0 with a well-placed shot into the far corner before Bodin got his second with an unerring left-foot finish.
Exeter substitute Matt Jay pulled a goal back a minute from time but improving Oxford, who had won 4-2 at St James Park in League One six weeks ago, stretched their unbeaten run in league and cup to eight matches.
Sam Nombe went close for the Grecians with a first-half drive that Ed McGinty turned around his post, but with the U’s scoring three times in nine second-half minutes the Devon side finished well beaten.
