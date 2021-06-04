Billy Cracknell signs his first professional contract with Colchester

By NewsChain Sport
9:42am, Fri 04 Jun 2021
Colchester defender Billy Cracknell has signed his first professional contract with the League Two club.

Cracknell, who made his first-team debut as a second-half substitute against Carlisle in March, has signed a one-year deal.

The 19-year-old told the club’s official website: “I’m absolutely delighted, it’s a dream come true really. I’m just looking forward to the season to get started now.

“It was another dream come true to make my debut, and I’m hoping to kick on next season and be in and around the first team.”

