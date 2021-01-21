Billy Jones returns to Crewe on loan
Crewe have signed Billy Jones from Rotherham on a loan deal until the end of the season.
Jones, 33, came through the academy at Gresty Road and left the club for Preston in 2007.
The defensive utility man joined Rotherham in 2018 but has made just five appearances in the Sky Bet Championship this campaign.
His return to Crewe will see him provide cover following Perry Ng’s move to Cardiff and a number of injuries to David Artell’s defence.
Jones spent six years in the Premier League across spells with West Brom and Sunderland and will be pushing to play some part in Crewe’s League One meeting with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.