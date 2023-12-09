09 December 2023

Billy Mckay completes fine Inverness comeback at Queen’s Park

By NewsChain Sport
09 December 2023

Inverness recovered from an early setback to overcome Queen’s Park 4-1 at Hampden Park.

Jack Turner converted Dom Thomas’ cross to put the Spiders ahead after 10 minutes.

But Inverness, who suffered defeat for the first time under Duncan Ferguson against Raith seven days earlier, levelled after 21 minutes through Max Anderson and Niko Ujdur’s close-range header put them ahead just before the hour mark.

David Wotherspoon provided a two-goal cushion 15 minutes from time, and Billy Mckay’s penalty completed the visitors’ biggest win of the season.

