18 April 2023

Billy Mckay leaves it late to fire Inverness to dramatic victory at Hamilton

By NewsChain Sport
Billy Mckay struck a dramatic late winner as promotion-chasing Inverness came from behind to deepen Hamilton’s relegation concerns with a 2-1 win in the cinch Championship.

The struggling hosts, who sit just two points above bottom club Cove Rangers having now played a game more, went ahead in the 72nd minute through Connor Smith’s 25-yard free-kick.

But the joy was shortlived as Nathan Smith finished at the second attempt to equalise three minutes later following a fine cross from Daniel MacKay.

And the Accies’ fears of the drop were increased further in the 88th minute when Mckay fired home via a post to lift Caley Thistle to third.

