Raith and Inverness have their sights set on the play-offs (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
28 January 2023

Billy McKay scores late equaliser to secure Inverness a draw away to Raith

By NewsChain Sport
28 January 2023

Billy McKay netted a late equaliser to secure Inverness a 2-2 draw with fellow Scottish Championship play-off hopefuls Raith.

Raith hit the crossbar in the sixth minute from Jamie Gullan’s header while Jamie MacDonald saved from McKay.

The hosts took the lead on the half-hour as Lewis Vaughan found the net with a 25-yard shot.

Inverness levelled three minutes after half-time, with Jay Henderson firing in low past MacDonald, but Aidan Connolly put Raith back in front with a curling effort into the top corner in the 62nd minute.

McKay cleared off the line before marking another telling contribution at the other end, heading home his 11th goal of the season unmarked with seven minutes remaining.

