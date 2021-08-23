Billy Sharp could start for Sheffield United’s Carabao Cup clash with Derby
Billy Sharp could start for Sheffield United as they prepare to welcome Derby to Bramall Lane on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup.
The 35-year-old replaced Rhian Brewster in the 65th minute and scored the equaliser for the Blades in their 2-1 loss to Huddersfield at the weekend.
Kacper Lopata may start in the centre of defence for the first time since United’s first-round win over Carlisle.
Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham could keep his place between the sticks after making his first start of the season on Saturday.
Wayne Rooney looks set to give a number of young players a chance to impress during the trip to South Yorkshire.
Jack Stretton, Louie Watson, Dylan Williams, and Jordan Brown are all likely to play a part, while summer signing Ryan Allsop is set to appear in goal once again after playing in the first-round victory over Salford.
Tom Lawrence (groin) and Festy Ebsosele (knee) will continue to be monitored after missing the Rams’ recent matches against Hull and Middlesbrough.
Colin Kazim-Richards (Achilles) and Jason Knight (ankle) are long-term injury doubts for Rooney.