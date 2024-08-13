Billy Sharp sets Doncaster on the way to victory at Salford
Doncaster eased into the second round of the Carabao Cup thanks to a 2-0 win at Salford.
Billy Sharp’s early strike and a stoppage-time effort from Luke Molyneux secured the win at the Peninsula Stadium.
A total of 19 changes – nine for the hosts and 10 for Grant McCann’s side – combined probably said it all about where this competition sits in the list of priorities for these two League Two sides.
Yet it says a lot about the strength of the visitors’ squad that they can call upon veteran goal machine Sharp.
After a sleepy opening 20 minutes, the 38-year-old made the breakthrough with a superb finish after some expert centre-forward play. He shielded the ball and beat two City defenders before firing home in style.
Salford rallied thereafter but showed a lack of quality and wastefulness in front of goal.
The visitors should have extended their lead but Harry Clifton hit a post and Joe Sbarra was denied by Matt Young when through on goal.
The second half was a poor affair in truth with chances few and far between but sub Molyneux had the final say as he tapped home from close range at the end.
