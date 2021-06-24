Birmingham bring in winger Jordan Graham

Jordan Graham has joined Birmingham (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:12pm, Thu 24 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Jordan Graham is delighted Lee Bowyer maintained an interest in him after signing an initial two-year deal at Birmingham

The 26-year-old winger, who was out of contract at Gillingham, was a target for Bowyer during his time as manager of Charlton.

Graham, who scored 13 goals and provided nine assists last season, told Blues’ website: “I’m delighted to come here, be back in the Championship and hopefully show people what I can do.

“Last season was a good year for me in terms of performance and numbers and I want to build on that now.

“You get the impression that the club’s heading in a new direction and it’s a really positive feeling.

“I got that when I met the manager last week. I knew he was interested in me when he was at Charlton so when he came here, I was already thinking this would be an ideal move.”

Birmingham have the option to extend Graham’s deal by 12 months should he impress.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Birmingham

PA