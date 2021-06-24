Birmingham bring in winger Jordan Graham
Jordan Graham is delighted Lee Bowyer maintained an interest in him after signing an initial two-year deal at Birmingham
The 26-year-old winger, who was out of contract at Gillingham, was a target for Bowyer during his time as manager of Charlton.
Graham, who scored 13 goals and provided nine assists last season, told Blues’ website: “I’m delighted to come here, be back in the Championship and hopefully show people what I can do.
“Last season was a good year for me in terms of performance and numbers and I want to build on that now.
“You get the impression that the club’s heading in a new direction and it’s a really positive feeling.
“I got that when I met the manager last week. I knew he was interested in me when he was at Charlton so when he came here, I was already thinking this would be an ideal move.”
Birmingham have the option to extend Graham’s deal by 12 months should he impress.