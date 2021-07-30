Birmingham goalkeeper Zach Jeacock joins Salford on season-long loan
Salford have signed Birmingham goalkeeper Zach Jeacock on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old joins the Ammies from the west midlands club which he joined when he was seven years old.
Jeacock has featured on loan for Gloucester City and made his Championship debut for the Blues last season.
He told the Salford website: “I’m delighted, can’t wait to get going, can’t wait to start.
“I met the lads today, trained with them today they seem like a great bunch of lads. I spoke to the Gaffer, he seems like he’s got a great ambition for the season so yeah I’m delighted to be here.
“Hopefully to play as many games as possible, especially in the league, this’ll be my first League loan so I’m just hoping to play as many games as possible and help the team out.”