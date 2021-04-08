Birmingham midfielder Jon Toral misses out against Stoke with hamstring problem

Birmingham's Jon Toral is out for Lee Bowyer's side (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:29pm, Thu 08 Apr 2021
Birmingham will be without midfielder Jon Toral for the visit of Stoke.

The former Arsenal youngster could miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury he suffered at Brentford on Tuesday.

Boss Lee Bowyer has no other fresh injury concerns although Scott Hogan is managing a back problem.

Ivan Sanchez has been battling a hernia issue but he could be included in the squad on Saturday.

Joe Allen is out for Stoke after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty with Wales.

Sam Clucas is pushing for more game time after returning from a double hernia operation while James McClean (foot) is also available after injury.

Nathan Collins, Tyrese Campbell, Jack Clarke and Tashan Oakley-Boothe are missing.

Sam Vokes is pushing to start for Michael O’Neill’s side but Morgan Fox and Alfie Doughty are expected to be sidelined.

