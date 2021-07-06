Birmingham sign Chelsea defender Juan Castillo on season-long loan deal

Chelsea youngster Juan Castillo will spend the 2021-22 season on loan at St Andrew's (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
18:34pm, Tue 06 Jul 2021
Birmingham have signed Chelsea defender Juan Castillo on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old Dutchman has yet to make his first-team debut for the Premier League club but has gained experience on loan in his homeland with Ajax, where he was mainly involved with Jong Ajax, AZ Alkmaar and ADO Den Haag.

Castillo told the club website: “I am really pleased to have joined the club. After speaking with Lee (Bowyer) and Craig (Gardner) it was clear that Blues was the right place to play my football this season.

“The atmosphere around the place is really positive, so it is now a case of working hard during pre-season and being ready for the opening matches.

“The Championship is a really competitive division, and I am looking forward to challenging myself as well as helping the team to achieve its goals.”

