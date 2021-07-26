Birmingham sign goalkeeper Matija Sarkic on season-long loan from Wolves

17:32pm, Mon 26 Jul 2021
Birmingham have signed goalkeeper Matija Sarkic on a season-long loan from Wolves.

The 24-year-old featured on trial for Blues in pre-season matches against Cheltenham, Barrow and Northampton.

Sarkic, who signed a three-year deal with Wolves in summer 2020 and spent last season with Shrewsbury, told BluesTV: “I know a few of the boys already from previous clubs so I am really happy to be here and have settled in nicely.

“I got the shout that the gaffer (Lee Bowyer) wanted to look at me and I said yes straight away because I back myself. It was an obvious decision for me to come and show what I can do, and it has paid off.”

