07 September 2024

Birthday boy Kain Adom on target as unbeaten Gateshead see off Barnet

By NewsChain Sport
Kain Adom celebrated his 23rd birthday in style as Gateshead maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 victory over Barnet.

Callum Whelan gave the home side an early lead before Barnet came close to an equaliser, the combination of goalkeeper Harry Moss and the crossbar denying Joe Kizzi.

Adom doubled Gateshead’s lead just five minutes into the second half and Barnet were unable to find a way back into the contest.

The win keeps Gateshead on top of the National League table, a point ahead of Eastleigh.

