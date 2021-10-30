Bizarre turn of events sees added time played after the break at Leyton Orient
Leyton Orient’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Hartlepool saw a bizarre turn of events as two minutes of first-half stoppage time were played out at the start of the second half.
Referee Alan Young seemingly ignored a number of additional minutes as he brought the first 45 minutes to a close with the U’s leading 2-0.
The teams came out after the interval shooting towards the same goals that they had been in the opening half before a whistle was blown and the players changed ends.
Orient thought they had added a third goal in that spell of time added on, only for Aaron Drinan’s effort to be ruled out for offside.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox