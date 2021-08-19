Blackburn academy graduate Hayden Carter signs new three-year contract with club

Hayden Carter has signed a new three-year deal with Blackburn (Morgan Harlow/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:17pm, Thu 19 Aug 2021
Blackburn academy graduate Hayden Carter is eager to prove his worth in the Sky Bet Championship after signing a new deal with the club.

The 21-year-old defender put pen to paper on a three-year contract on Thursday, with the option for a further 12 months, to cap a pleasing couple of weeks after he has featured in each of Rovers’ four games this campaign.

Carter, who shone on loan at Burton last season, said: “I’m delighted to stay here and now’s the time for me to kick on again and to continue improving.

“I did well at Burton, proved I can handle the physicality in League One and now I feel I can do the same at Championship level. I feel I’ve done well in the first few games of the season, but there’s still much more to come from me.”

