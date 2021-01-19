Blackburn and Lincoln games postponed due to waterlogged pitches

Blackburn's Ewood Park
Blackburn's Ewood Park (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:03pm, Tue 19 Jan 2021
Storm Christoph saw the postponement of Tuesday’s games at Blackburn and Lincoln as heavy rain swept the country.

Blackburn’s Sky Bet Championship match with second-placed Swansea was postponed due to a waterlogged Ewood Park pitch.

A statement on the Blackburn website read: “Following a pitch inspection at Ewood Park this morning, and with further wet weather forecast, a decision was made by local referee Michael Salisbury to postpone the game.

“Details for the rearranged fixture – as well as the planned ‘Rovers Remember’ tribute – will be announced in due course.”

Lincoln’s Sky Bet League One fixture against Gillingham was also postponed on Tuesday morning due to a waterlogged pitch.

