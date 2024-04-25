Blackburn defender Scott Wharton set for long spell on sidelines
Blackburn defender Scott Wharton could be out of action for several months after suffering a serious knee injury, the Sky Bet Championship club have confirmed.
The 26-year-old was forced off after falling awkwardly following a tackle in Rovers’ defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.
Scans have revealed significant damage and he will require surgery.
Manager John Eustance told Rovers TV: “Scott’s unfortunately going to be out for a number of months.
“I think he’s going to be out for the majority of next season. He’s having his surgery next week. It’s a bad injury.”
