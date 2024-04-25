25 April 2024

Blackburn defender Scott Wharton set for long spell on sidelines

By NewsChain Sport
25 April 2024

Blackburn defender Scott Wharton could be out of action for several months after suffering a serious knee injury, the Sky Bet Championship club have confirmed.

The 26-year-old was forced off after falling awkwardly following a tackle in Rovers’ defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Scans have revealed significant damage and he will require surgery.

Manager John Eustance told Rovers TV: “Scott’s unfortunately going to be out for a number of months.

“I think he’s going to be out for the majority of next season. He’s having his surgery next week. It’s a bad injury.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Two military horses which bolted through central London ‘in a serious condition’

news

More than 100 pilot whales beached on western Australian coast are rescued

world news

Hero teacher tackled teenage girl in Welsh school stabbing incident

news