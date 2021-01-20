Blackburn goalkeeper Joe Hilton returns from Fleetwood loan spell

Joe Hilton in action for Fleetwood
Joe Hilton in action for Fleetwood (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:53pm, Wed 20 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Goalkeeper Joe Hilton has returned to Blackburn from his emergency loan at Fleetwood

Hilton made three appearances for the Sky Bet League One side, who were left short between the sticks when Alex Cairns was forced to self-isolate, with Joel Coleman out injured and Jayson Leutwiler having left the club.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Joe for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future,” read a Fleetwood statement.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Fleetwood

PA