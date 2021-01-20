Blackburn goalkeeper Joe Hilton returns from Fleetwood loan spell
15:53pm, Wed 20 Jan 2021
Goalkeeper Joe Hilton has returned to Blackburn from his emergency loan at Fleetwood
Hilton made three appearances for the Sky Bet League One side, who were left short between the sticks when Alex Cairns was forced to self-isolate, with Joel Coleman out injured and Jayson Leutwiler having left the club.
“Everyone at the club would like to thank Joe for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future,” read a Fleetwood statement.