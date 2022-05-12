12 May 2022

Blackburn move to make sure they cash in on Ben Brereton Diaz

By NewsChain Sport
12 May 2022

Blackburn have activated a one-year option in Ben Brereton Diaz’s contract, negating the threat of the striker leaving the club for nothing at the end of the month.

The Chile international forward, 23, is still likely to be in demand this summer after scoring 22 goals in the Sky Bet Championship in 2021-22.

Brereton Diaz’s current deal was set to expire in June but he is now contracted to Rovers until the summer of 2023.

The former Nottingham Forest striker was named Blackburn’s Players’ Player of the Year at the club’s end-of-season awards.

