26 May 2023

Blackburn sign striker Niall Ennis on free transfer from Plymouth

By NewsChain Sport
26 May 2023

Blackburn have signed striker Niall Ennis from Plymouth on a free transfer.

Rovers announced a four-year deal for Ennis, with the option of an extra 12 months.

The 24-year-old scored 14 goals in all competitions for Plymouth this season, including three in their final four games as they secured the League One title.

Ennis started his career at Wolves, then had loan spells at Doncaster and Burton before joining Plymouth in January 2021.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Parents jailed for life for ‘savage’ Christmas Day murder of baby son

news

Hugh Grant’s claims of unlawful activity against publisher of The Sun to be tried at High Court

news

Round up of latest top people stories

news