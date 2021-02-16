Blackburn teenager Tyrhys Dolan signs long-term contract
12:33pm, Tue 16 Feb 2021
Tyrhys Dolan has signed a long-term contract with Blackburn after making an impressive start to his career with the Sky Bet Championship Club.
The 19-year-old winger has put pen to paper on a new three-and-a-half-year contract, with the option of an additional 12 months.
Dolan joined Rovers from Preston on a free transfer in August last year and is the only player to be involved in every matchday squad this season.
He has scored three goals in 23 appearances in all competitions, with his latest coming against his former club in November.