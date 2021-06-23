Blackpool hand new one-year contract to striker Gary Madine

Gary Madine in action for Blackpool
Gary Madine in action for Blackpool (PA Wire)
16:30pm, Wed 23 Jun 2021
Gary Madine has signed a new one-year deal with Blackpool which includes the option of a further year.

The 30-year-old scored eight goals last season and helped the Seasiders achieve promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

After extending his deal, the striker told the club’s official website: “I’m really happy to extend my stay at Blackpool and to build on the recent success we have all been a part of here at the club.

“Despite having a mixed season personally with injuries, I hope to be able to put that behind me now and really help this team push on in the Championship.”

