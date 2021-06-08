Blackpool sign full-back Reece James on three-year contract

Reece James has signed for Blackpool on a three-year deal
Reece James has signed for Blackpool on a three-year deal (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
9:42am, Tue 08 Jun 2021
Blackpool have announced the signing of left-back Reece James on an initial three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

James will join newly-promoted Sky Bet Championship side upon the expiry of his contract at Doncaster on July 1.

The 27-year-old becomes Neil Critchley’s first signing of the summer ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Speaking to Blackpool’s official website, James said: “As I knew there was a bit of interest, it was something that I really wanted to follow up and jump at.

“Playing in the Championship was something that I’d set out to do following what had happened in the season, so it was a massive pull to come here.”

