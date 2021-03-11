Blow for Harrogate boss Simon Weaver as Josh March is ruled out for the season
Harrogate’s on-loan striker Josh March has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to knee cartilage and ligament damage.
March, signed on loan from Sky Bet League Two rivals Forest Green in January, sustained the injury during Harrogate’s midweek home win against Colchester.
A club statement read: “An MRI scan has revealed that in Josh’s right knee, there is a partial tear of the lower aspect of his medial collateral ligament, as well as a high grade tear of the lateral cartilage.
“As Josh is likely to be injured for the remainder of the 2020-21 season, he will complete his rehab with Forest Green.”
March scored five goals in 10 appearances for Harrogate who sit 10th in the table in their first season in the English Football League.
Town boss Simon Weaver added: “It’s really disappointing news for the club and more importantly the player.
“Josh is a really good player and great lad who had set it alight for us in front of goal. He was lively and, in our shape and system, just fitted in perfectly. It’s a big loss for us.”