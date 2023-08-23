Tottenham are grappling with a significant injury setback as latest acquisition James Maddison was seen in protective boots and crutches after their victory over Manchester United. The injury further depletes their strength with Rodrigo Bentancur, Bryan Gil, and Ryan Sessegnon already side-lined. This comes as a major blow ahead of their match against Bournemouth. Maddison's absence also compounds the difficulties faced by the team following Harry Kane's transfer to Bayern Munich. Tottenham are also negotiating the sale of captain Hugo Lloris to Lazio after his expressed desire for a new challenge. Despite these issues, Tottenham have had an unbeaten start to the season.

Manchester United are eyeing three alternative transfer targets including Jean-Clair Todibo, Edmond Tapsoba, and Marc Guehi, after missing out on French international Benjamin Pavard. The Red Devils were unwilling to meet Bayern Munich's asking price, leading Pavard to join Inter Milan instead. Following the collapse of Harry Maguire's move to West Ham, the club is also considering signing Jonny Evans. United's manager, Ten Hag, reportedly hopes to move on Maguire and Eric Bailly before the end of the transfer window, while also adding a new midfielder and potential back-up goalkeeper.

West Ham United have signed Edson Alvarez and James Ward Prowse and are close to adding Greek defender Kostantinos Mavropanos for an £18m deal from Stuttgart. The club has also targeted Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, valued at £40m, to bolster their forward line. Despite interest from Manchester City, West Ham's Lucas Paqueta remains at the club amid an investigation into betting breaches. The Hammers are also considering a bid for PSG's Hugo Etikite. This follows Declan Rice's transfer to Arsenal earlier in the window.

Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the season by defeating Crystal Palace 1-0, even though they were reduced to 10 men for most of the second half. West Ham also secured a victory despite being a man down, triumphing 3-1 over Chelsea. Tottenham Hotspur earned their first win under Ange Postecoglou, beating Manchester United 2-0, whilst Brentford prevailed 3-0 against Fulham in the first London derby of the weekend. Following this round, Opta's data predictions reveal the anticipated final standings for the London clubs for this season.

Newcastle United are set to continue their recruitment from AC Milan, with 18-year-old winger Kevin Zefi set to join the club, according to reports in Italy. The Ireland youth international, who moved to Inter last summer and has yet to make his senior debut, would join the likes of Sandro Tonali and Cathal Heffernan who have also made the switch from Italy. Known for his speed, skill and goal-scoring ability, Zefi is expected to join his compatriots in Newcastle's under-21s setup. The move reflects Newcastle's recent efforts to recruit emerging talent under sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden is reportedly available for transfer. He has been identified as a 'top target' for West Brom, Middlesbrough, Millwall, and QPR. Hayden, who doesn't feature in Eddie Howe's plans, is under contract until 2026. In other news, West Brom are willing to sell Taylor Gardner-Hickman to Bristol City, and are looking to offload Grady Diangana and Nathaniel Chalobah to reduce wage costs and afford new transfers, as reported by journalist Darren Witcoop.

Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure, who joined the club last year from Lens, has been linked with a move to Liverpool following a successful debut season. After recently selling Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, Liverpool are reportedly keen to strengthen their midfield options. Doucoure, reported to have a £70 million price tag, made 34 appearances and was named Player of the Season for Palace. Palace manager Roy Hodgson expressed his desire to retain all his players, highlighting the difficulty in replacing such talent.

Liverpool achieved their first win of the Premier League season against Bournemouth, overturning an early goal to secure a 3-1 victory. However, Everton's search for their initial point continues following a 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa. The Toffees remain at the bottom due to their goal difference. Data experts from Opta have analysed the results and predicted the final standings for the teams. They have forecasts for where Liverpool and Everton might finish.

Ireland's Adam Murphy is reportedly set to join Bristol City from St Patrick's Athletic. The Robins have been in talks with the Pats and are keen to secure Murphy's services ahead of him becoming a free agent in January. Despite St Patrick's Athletic being close contenders in the League of Ireland, 18-year-old Murphy is hopeful to make an appearance for Bristol City's first team soon. His move follows Alex Scott's departure to AFC Bournemouth, offering Murphy a viable path into the first team.

Birmingham City remain unbeaten in the Championship this season, with their latest victory against Bristol City. Their next challenge is against Plymouth Argyle. Birmingham are also reportedly interested in AFC Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny to reinforce their midfield. In other news, NFL veteran Tom Brady, a minor owner of Birmingham, could be honoured with a statue. Elsewhere, Southampton have made a £10m bid for Swansea City defender Nathan Wood, and Leicester City's Luke Thomas might be leaving the club on loan.