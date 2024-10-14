Bob Wilson fondly recalls Scotland debut ahead of latest clash with Portugal

Bob Wilson recalled how playing for Scotland against Portugal at Hampden Park 53 years ago confirmed his strong Caledonian connections.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper was born in Chesterfield to Scottish parents with a bloodline north of the border which runs deep.

His great uncle was Sir John Ure Primrose, the former chairman of Rangers who, as Lord Provost of Glasgow, officially opened Hampden Park in 1903, while a closer relative, uncle John Ure Primrose, was Lord Provost of Perth.

However, for most of Wilson’s career, players could only represent the country of their birth and ‘Robert Primrose Wilson’ played alongside Nobby Stiles for England’s under-15s against their Scotland counterparts at Hillsborough and helped them to victory.

When FIFA’s eligibility rules were relaxed to incorporate parents, Wilson and Aldershot-born Alex Cropley were called up by new Scotland boss Tommy Docherty for the home European Championship qualifier against Portugal on October 13, 1971, with both debuting in the 2-1 win.

“If it’s about the blood in your body, I am 100 per cent or more Scottish,” Wilson, 82, told the PA news agency.

“The rule was quite clear when I was 15 years of age so I played for England schoolboys alongside Nobby Stiles, who went on to win a World Cup winners’ medal. I think we won 3-1 – but my dad wouldn’t come and see me.

“I was on holiday abroad years later and a Scotsman came up to me and said, ‘you’re one of us now, they’ve changed the rules’.

“My mum was born to a farmer in Galston and my dad was from Darvel and were incredibly proud Scots, and any holidays we had started in Galston and went on to Perth, where my uncle John was Lord Provost for several years.

“And the fact that Hampden Park itself was opened in 1903 by my great uncle, Sir John Ure Primrose, I mean, you can’t get much better or bigger than that can you?

“So with that family connection Rangers have tended to be my Scottish team that I watch as well as St Johnstone, from Perth, but definitely Rangers with the family connection.”

Wilson will remember his Scotland debut when he watches Steve Clarke’s side host Portugal in the Nations League at Hampden Park on Tuesday night, recalling the call from Docherty, who gave him his second and last cap against Netherlands weeks later.

He said: “I can remember Tommy, a real character, being at Arsenal one night, and sort of hinting.

“I was at the peak of my career. We had won a European trophy, the league and the cup double, and the fans voted me player of the year. So I thought there was a massive chance it would happen.

“I was incredibly nervous and I can remember standing in the tunnel and Eusebio winked at me. Somebody must have said that Scotland has got a nervous keeper.

“When I ran to the goal, the reception was incredible. That was one of the things that got me through it.

“Not just for me, but for my mum and dad and uncles and aunts, it was just amazing. It was like Christmas had come.”

These days Wilson is focused on the Willow Foundation, founded as a lasting memorial to his daughter Anna, who died of cancer in 1998 aged 31.

The Willow Foundation is a charity which provides unique experiences for seriously ill 16 to 40-year-olds across the UK.

Wilson said “It is incredible. In year one we organised 18 special days and this year we are just about to reach the 22,000 mark.

“There are fantastic things for the kids and for the elderly but nothing in what we call prime time. If you’re not going to enjoy yourself between 16 and 40 you are never going to enjoy yourself.”