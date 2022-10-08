08 October 2022

Bobby Linn’s free-kick earns draw for Arbroath

By NewsChain Sport
08 October 2022

Bobby Linn’s free-kick saw bottom club Arbroath come from behind to draw 1-1 with Dundee in the cinch Championship.

Zak Rudden scored in the sixth minute to give the visitors the lead.

However, Arbroath equalised when Linn curled home a superb dead-ball effort from outside the box via the underside of the bar.

Both sides had chances for the winner, but it remained 1-1.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Death toll from petrol station blast in Ireland expected to rise beyond seven

news

Thailand mourns after 36 killed in attack on children’s nursery

world news

Ireland belongs to the Irish: woman confronts Kate during Belfast visit

news