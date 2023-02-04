Bojan Miovski at the double as Aberdeen get back on track against Motherwell

Aberdeen recorded a first victory under caretaker boss Barry Robson and piled the misery on Motherwell with a 3-1 win at Pittodrie.

With both sides on poor runs, it was the hosts who dominated, taking the lead through a close-range Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes header.

Bojan Miovski netted twice in five second-half minutes to lift the mood in the Granite City, with Kevin van Veen’s penalty a consolation for the visitors.

Liam Scales returned from suspension for the Dons, in place of Ross McCrorie who was sent off in the midweek defeat by St Mirren. Dutch goalkeeper Jay Gorter made his debut after signing on loan from Ajax.

Motherwell were without a league victory since October, giving the game a must-win feel for both sides, and the visitors showed five changes from the side that started their defeat by St Johnstone in midweek.

Aberdeen fired an early warning shot as Miovski and Duk combined, the latter neatly sidestepping his man before seeing a low shot saved by the legs of Liam Kelly.

The home side were having the better of the play, but chances were at a premium, though Angus MacDonald saw a header squirt narrowly wide from a Leighton Clarkson corner, moments before another set-piece saw Ylber Ramadani denied by the keeper.

But Aberdeen opened the scoring three minutes before the break as Jonny Hayes, who injured himself in setting up the goal, stood up a neat right-footed cross to Duk who nodded home.

The start of the second half was cagey, but Miovski popped up on the hour with a neat left-footed snap-shot that Kelly had to turn round the post.

The North Macedonia striker made no mistake four minutes later though, as he raced onto a superb ball from Ramadani to flick past Kelly.

He had the ball in the net again five minutes later with a similar finish, this time the pass provided by Clarkson. Miovski had found so much space, there was a VAR check for offside, but the goal was awarded.

VAR was involved again as the Steelmen pulled one back, Matty Kennedy adjudged to have handled, allowing substitute Van Veen to send Gorter the wrong way from the spot.

Aberdeen had the ball in the net for a fourth time as centre-back Mattie Pollock turned home a loose ball at the back post, but this time the offside flag was raised.