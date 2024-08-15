Bojan Miovski hailed ‘magnificent number nine for Aberdeen’ on joining Girona

Bojan Miovski has been hailed as “a magnificent number nine for Aberdeen” after the North Macedonia international completed his move to Spanish club Girona on a four-year contract.

The Dons have received a club-record transfer fee – reportedly £6.8million – from the side that finished third in LaLiga last term.

Miovski joined Aberdeen from Hungarian side MTK Budapest in the summer of 2022 and went on to score 44 goals in 98 appearances.

There was interest in the striker’s services from Italian clubs Genoa and Bologna earlier this summer, but he has now finalised a move to Spain where he will get the chance to play Champions League football this term.

“Bojan has been a magnificent number nine for Aberdeen and although we are clearly sad to be losing him, we’re also delighted that he has achieved such an exciting move,” chief executive Alan Burrows told the Dons’ website. “He deserves it and we thank him for his significant contribution.”

Burrows believes the sale of Miovski – who was signed for a six-figure fee just over two years ago – is a sign of how Aberdeen can develop as he vowed that proceeds from the transfer would be reinvested in the club’s football department.

“The deal is also a good one for the club and further strengthens the player trading strategy adopted and driven by Dave Cormack and the board over a number of seasons,” he said.

“This model means a club will plan to invest much more each season in football wages and transfer fees compared to what it brings in as income from the likes of season tickets, hospitality and retail.

“It obviously relies on deals like Bojan’s, where all the proceeds are being reinvested in our football department and as CEO, I’m indebted to our investor group for underwriting the strategy which will have its cashflow ups and downs over the seasons.

“We will work hard to develop this further, whilst constantly reviewing and benchmarking ourselves against similar clubs across Europe, particularly in Scandinavia, who are doing it very effectively and are regularly punching above their weight.

“Our focus remains on developing our own players through our academy whilst complimenting that with smart recruitment from across the world, with the aim of driving football success to Aberdeen FC.

“We have already added six players in this window and our recruitment department, together with the manager, continue to explore ways to strengthen the squad between now and the end of the month.”