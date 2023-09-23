23 September 2023

Bolton battle to earn point against Peterborough

By NewsChain Sport
23 September 2023

Victor Adeboyejo scored as 10-man Bolton battled to a 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw at home to Peterborough.

Gethin Jones was dismissed for Wanderers just before half-time and Posh went on to hit the woodwork three times in the second half.

In a flurry of action at the end of the first half, Jonson Clarke-Harris headed home Harrison Burrows’ superb cross to give Darren Ferguson’s side a 42nd-minute lead.

But Adeboyejo bagged his fifth goal of the campaign three minutes later after Nicholas Bilokapic only parried Josh Dacres-Cogley’s cross into the striker’s path.

Then, in first-half stoppage time, Jones, deputising as skipper for the injured Ricardo Santos, was dismissed by referee Ross Joyce for his challenge on Ricky-Jade Jones.

Peterborough, who had 25 shots, dominated the second half with Burrows twice striking the woodwork – as did Bolton defender Jack Iredale from Posh wing-back Peter Kioso’s cross.

