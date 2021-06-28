Bolton bring in Xavier Amaechi on loan
Bolton have signed former Arsenal youngster Xavier Amaechi on an initial six-month loan from 2. Bundesliga side Hamburg.
The 20-year-old winger started out at Fulham and then progressed through the Arsenal academy before moving to Germany in the summer of 2019.
England youth international Amaechi also spent time on loan at Karlsruher during the second half of last season.
“Hopefully I can start pre-season well and then look forward to the start of the season,” Amaechi said on Bolton’s website.
“I had contact with the gaffer (Ian Evatt) a few weeks before pre-season and he told me that his plans were to have a good season in League One and hopefully get back to the Championship.
“The manager was really positive and ambitious and that came across really well when I spoke to him. I want to get in a good rhythm and help the team progress.”
Bolton boss Ian Evatt said: “He is a hugely talented young player with bags of pace and quality, and we are extremely excited to have him at the club.”