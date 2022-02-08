08 February 2022

Bolton captain Ricardo Santos has red card overturned

By NewsChain Sport
08 February 2022

Ricardo Santos is available for Bolton’s home clash with Charlton after successfully appealing against his red card at Morecambe on Saturday.

Wanderers’ skipper was sent off by referee Ross Joyce for deliberate handball in the second half of a fiery encounter.

The club were convinced the ball had hit the chest, then shoulder of the defender and lodged an appeal.

Part of an FA statement, confirming the ban had been overturned, read: “An Independent Regulatory Commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal during a subsequent hearing.”

