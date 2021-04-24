Bolton take step closer to promotion with win at Morecambe

Bolton boss Ian Evatt
Bolton boss Ian Evatt (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:26pm, Sat 24 Apr 2021
Bolton took a big step towards automatic promotion with a vital win in their clash against close rivals Morecambe

A goal from Ben Jackson in first-half stoppage time gave the Trotters the three points against a Morecambe side who were reduced to 10 men after just 24 minutes when Kelvin Mellor saw red for an off-the-ball incident with Oladapo Afolayan.

Morecambe, who started the game one point behind the third-placed visitors, started the game the better, with skipper Sam Lavelle testing goalkeeper Matt Gilks with a header from a corner before the red card that handed the visitors the advantage.

Jackson forced Kyle Letheren into a flying save from a volley before scoring three minutes into stoppage time with a right-foot curler that beat the Morecambe goalkeeper low to his left.

Bolton enjoyed the greater share of possession in the second half and went close with a Ricardo Santos header going just wide.

Morecambe came close to a leveller in the 89th minute when Toumani Diagouraga’s close-range effort was cleared off the line by Alex Baptise after a frantic goalmouth scramble.

