Bolton take step closer to promotion with win at Morecambe
Bolton took a big step towards automatic promotion with a vital win in their clash against close rivals Morecambe
A goal from Ben Jackson in first-half stoppage time gave the Trotters the three points against a Morecambe side who were reduced to 10 men after just 24 minutes when Kelvin Mellor saw red for an off-the-ball incident with Oladapo Afolayan.
Morecambe, who started the game one point behind the third-placed visitors, started the game the better, with skipper Sam Lavelle testing goalkeeper Matt Gilks with a header from a corner before the red card that handed the visitors the advantage.
Jackson forced Kyle Letheren into a flying save from a volley before scoring three minutes into stoppage time with a right-foot curler that beat the Morecambe goalkeeper low to his left.
Bolton enjoyed the greater share of possession in the second half and went close with a Ricardo Santos header going just wide.
Morecambe came close to a leveller in the 89th minute when Toumani Diagouraga’s close-range effort was cleared off the line by Alex Baptise after a frantic goalmouth scramble.