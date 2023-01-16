‘Bonkers’ for Celtic to sell Giorgos Giakoumakis now, insists Chris Sutton
Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has described a potential transfer deal for Giorgos Giakoumakis as “bonkers” as details emerged over his possible move to Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds.
The striker has been linked with a number of clubs throughout January and previously after it was claimed he failed to secure the improved personal terms he wanted from Celtic.
Journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed Urawa had agreed a fee of about £3.5million with Celtic but Major League Soccer side Atlanta were still trying to sign the Greece international.
Reports in Japan have claimed Urawa are likely to sign the 28-year-old although personal terms have still to be finalised.
Giakoumakis scored Celtic’s second goal in their 2-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Kilmarnock on Saturday.
He later posted a photo of his celebrations on Instagram with a caption that read: “Enjoy every moment like it’s your last! On to the final.! Thank you for the immense support.”
Sutton reacted to Romano’s tweet by writing: “I’m not sure what goes on behind the scenes and who maybe coming in the door but this seems bonkers letting Giakoumakis go right now for such a small fee… there’s a league to win!”
Giakoumakis has scored 26 goals since arriving from Dutch side VVV-Venlo 18 months ago, despite struggling with a knee injury in his opening months.
He has found regular starts hard to come by this season – his last came on November 5 against Dundee United – with his usual role being a substitute for Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi.
Celtic have been linked with possible moves for South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung and 20-year-old Gornik Zabrze forward Szymon Wlodarczyk.
