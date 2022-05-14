14 May 2022

Bonnyrigg Rose promoted to SPFL after sealing play-off win over Cowdenbeath

By NewsChain Sport
14 May 2022

Bonnyrigg Rose secured promotion to the SPFL as they completed a 4-0 aggregate victory in their League Two play-off against Cowdenbeath.

Leading 3-0 from last week’s first leg, the Lowland League champions finished the job courtesy of a Neil Martyniuk penalty in the return clash at Central Park.

The left-back netted from the spot after the hour following a foul on Ross Gray.

Cowdenbeath had started brightly and hit the post through Bobby Barr after eight minutes but they were unable to get back into the tie and now slide into the fifth tier.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Ukraine puts Russian soldier on trial for alleged war crime shooting of 62-year-old civilian

world news

Jacob Rees-Mogg questioned on why he needs ‘four’ aides to help with TV interview

news

‘Bowel Babe’ Deborah James raises more than £4m for cancer research

news