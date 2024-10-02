Booing is disappointing and unhelpful – Bristol City boss Liam Manning

Liam Manning described booing from home fans as “disappointing and unhelpful” after his Bristol City team had failed to break down a well-organised Sheffield Wednesday side in a goalless draw.

Visiting centre-back Di’Shon Bernard excelled as defences won out in a game of few chances that saw Owls goalkeeper James Beadle make the two best saves – from an Anis Mehmeti header after 34 minutes and stoppage-time shot from substitute Mark Sykes.

The visitors’ best chance fell to Barry Bannan in the 70th minute when he sent a well-struck left-footed shot wide of the far post.

But, while City goalkeeper Max O’Leary did not have to make a testing save, the final whistle brought a negative reaction from the stands as boos rang around the ground.

Manning said: “I guess it’s the way of the world. The lads didn’t deserve it because they put in a great shift and there were so many positives to take out of the performance.

“I would rather talk about that than the booing. But obviously it affects players and tonight it was disappointing, as well as unhelpful. I can’t control it, but it was unfair.

“I held my hands up after we lost at Blackburn because people weren’t competing or playing with enough energy, but in this game I thought we were excellent with the ball in the first half. It’s difficult to dominate a Championship game for 90 minutes.

“We want the fans with us, but everything in the world today is short-term. It’s the first time we have not scored here this season and, while we have a very frustrated dressing room because we always want to win, if we continue to play like that we will do well.”

Wednesday boss Danny Rohl praised the contributions of his back-line and goalkeeper Beadle.

“Di’Shon is a young player and we can improve him,” he said. “If he continues to play like he did tonight it will represent a huge step forwards and we will be very happy with him.

“Sometimes he has his ups and downs, but this performance now should be his benchmark.

“James Beadle was a gamechanger for us last season and I was delighted to keep him in the summer. He saved us points, as he did tonight, and I am convinced that in the future he will be a very big goalkeeper.

“It’s our first point away from home and more to build on after our win over West Bromwich Albion.

“The clean sheet was important because it gives you a chance to take something from games. We wanted to win and my substitutions at the end showed that, but all in all I am okay with the point.”