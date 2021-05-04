‘Bored’ Kieron Dyer is confident Ipswich will be flying next season

Ipswich have been ‘boring’ to watch in the last two months but Paul Cook is the right man to turn around their fortunes next season, according to coach Kieron Dyer.

Cook saw the Tractor Boys fail to score for the seventh time in eight games in the penultimate match of the season at Shrewsbury

But Dyer, who has been working as a coach under Cook for the last eight weeks, insists the club is going in the right direction and the former Wigan boss is the man for the job.

Dyer said: “In the last six or seven weeks that I’ve been involved with the first team I’ve been bored in a lot of games, because we haven’t created anything.

“But the last two games we’ve had chances, however the worrying thing is that we haven’t hit the target tonight and we must improve on that.

“The manager has been vocal about the fact a lot of players will be leaving and a lot coming in, and that will be at the top end of the pitch.

“The manager changed his style to suit the players in a bid to get into the play-offs, and that hasn’t worked, and as we know he’s had some strong words which some people may see as harsh.

“I’ve been around a lot of managers in my time and forget all the one-liners, this guy knows his stuff.

“The club is now getting the infrastructure that it’s been praying for, it has one of the best managers around and if the recruitment is right, this club will be flying next season.”

Shrewsbury first-team coach David Longwell believes the home side did enough to win the game.

He said: “We’re happy to get a clean sheet which is good for the defenders, but we’re disappointed not to win the game.

“We’ve had good chances tonight, and the chances they had all came from counter-attacks that we managed to snuff out.

“We were on top of the game and we went to try and win it.

“It is pleasing for goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne, he has come in and done really well and has had less to do tonight than Ipswich’s goalkeeper.

“The manager (Steve Cotterill) has come into the dressing room and just thanked all the players for their efforts this season, and said that even though there isn’t anything to play for, the players are playing for pride.

“That showed tonight. It has been a tough season for many reasons, the amount of games, Covid, the manager not being here, and they’ve given everything.

“We almost got a win tonight, we had the chances but that final piece was just missing.”