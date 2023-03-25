Boreham and Eastleigh play out draw
Boreham and Eastleigh were forced to settle for a point each after drawing 0-0 in the Vanarama National League.
The Spitfires had a good start with Danny Whitehall and Oscar Rutherford both going close and Whitehall had another great chance but his long-range effort smashed off the post.
Whitehall was causing problems again when his header went just wide of the post before Ousseynou Cisse headed over the crossbar from a corner.
Lee Ndlovu had two great chances for the Wood soon after half-time but Joe McDonnell did well to save both and the Spitfires goalkeeper was also on hand to deny Dennon Lewis.
Both sides continued to work for a winner with Lewis’ header off target in stoppage time before Charlie Carter’s effort went wide in the final seconds.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox