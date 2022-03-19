Boreham Wood and Grimsby share points in goalless stalemate
Boreham Wood and Grimsby were forced to share the spoils with a 0-0 draw at Meadow Park.
The Wood are now without a win in four games and drop to sixth, while Grimsby slip down just outside of the National League play-off places.
John McAtee had an early strike for the Mariners but it was well saved by Taye Ashby-Hammond.
Grimsby started the second half brightly and a cross from Erico Sousa found Michee Efete, but his shot flew just wide before Danny Amos’ saw his effort saved.
Ashby-Hammond was called into action again after McAtee was through on goal and made a good save to his left to deny Grimsby.
Scott Boden had a chance for the hosts in the final stages but his header went wide.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox