Boreham Wood beat Weymouth thanks to Kabongo Tshimanga strike

Kabongo Tshimanga got the game's only goal (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
21:59pm, Tue 02 Feb 2021
Kabongo Tshimanga scored the only goal of the game as Boreham Wood beat struggling Weymouth 1-0 in the National League.

There were chances at both ends in an open first half but neither team could find the net.

The hosts eventually broke the deadlock in the 71st minute when Tshimanga slammed home his 10th goal of the season in all competitions.

Boreham Wood held on to secure all three points for the first time since January 2.

