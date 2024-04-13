13 April 2024

Boreham Wood boost survival bid with win at Aldershot

By NewsChain Sport
13 April 2024

Boreham Wood gave their National League survival hopes a major boost as they made it back-to-back wins by beating Aldershot 3-0 on the road.

Lee Ndlovu and Erico Sousa’s penalty put the Wood in control at the interval and Kabongo Tshimanga added a third goal in the second half to lift them to within two points of 20th-placed Ebbsfleet with two games remaining.

The visitors, who halted a six-game losing run last week with victory over Wealdstone, went ahead in the 10th minute when Ndlovu drove into the box and fired home a low finish.

Sousa converted from the spot after Shots midfielder Ryan Glover had tripped David Agbontohoma and Tshimanga applied a neat finish in the 67th minute after running on to a ball over the top.

Aldershot had their chances, Josh Stokes and Jack Barham were denied by superb Nathan Ashmore saves, but their faltering play-off hopes suffered another setback as their winless run extended to six matches.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Putin mocks planned Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland

world news

Meta accused of being ‘tone deaf’ after lowering minimum age on WhatsApp

world news

Italian coastguard says nine migrants dead after boat capsizes off Lampedusa

world news